TD Power Systems spurts as Q1 profit jumps 72%

TD Power Systems rose 14.66% to Rs 1,452 after the company reported strong Q1 FY27 performance.

On a consolidated basis, profit after tax increased 72.3% YoY and 19.5% QoQ to Rs 86.29 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations increased 72.1% YoY and 8.6% QoQ to Rs 640.05 crore in Q1 FY27.

EBITDA increased 71.9% YoY and 17.3% QoQ to Rs 121.68 crore in Q1 FY27. EBITDA margin stood at 19% compared with 18.9% in Q1 FY26 and 17.4% in Q4 FY26.

EBIT increased 74% YoY and 18.3% QoQ to Rs 114.52 crore in Q1 FY27. Profit before tax increased 73.5% YoY and 18.4% QoQ to Rs 116.89 crore in Q1 FY27.

Gross profit increased 68.3% YoY and 18.9% QoQ to Rs 222.09 crore. Gross profit margin stood at 34.7% compared with 35.3% in Q1 FY26 and 31.4% in Q4 FY26.

Cost of goods sold increased 72.8% YoY and 2.4% QoQ to Rs 418.01 crore. Employee cost increased 48.1% YoY and 22.5% QoQ to Rs 54.52 crore. Depreciation increased 43.6% YoY and 3% QoQ to Rs 7.17 crore, while finance cost declined 54.7% YoY and 31.2% QoQ to Rs 0.19 crore. Other income - interest increased 27.6% YoY and 18.7% QoQ to Rs 2.57 crore.

Order inflow jumped 87% YoY to Rs 734.10 crore in Q1 FY27. Exports accounted for 93% of Q1 FY27 order inflow at Rs 683.60 crore, up 165.6% YoY from Rs 257.30 crore. The order book stood at Rs 2,207.30 crore as of 30 June 2026.

TD Power Systems said demand remained strong across all verticals of its generator business, with the order pipeline described as extremely buoyant. The company delivered its highest-ever quarterly order inflow and sales during Q1 FY27. The current order inflow rate has exceeded Rs 700 crore per quarter, putting pressure on execution, while the company said it is well positioned to deliver close to the inflow rate.

The company has upgraded its FY27 revenue guidance to Rs 2,600 crore and said the outlook for FY27 and FY28 remains strong.

TD Power Systems manufactures AC generators and electric motors for various applications, with products customised to meet customer requirements and specifications.

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