TD Power Systems surges as board to mull stock split on 14 May'26

TD Power Systems rallied 5.67% to Rs 1,229.15 after the company's board will meet on Thursday, 14 May 2026 to consider sub-division/split of its existing equity shares having a face value of Rs 2 each, fully paid up.

The board will also consider the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 and recommendation of dividend, for FY26.

TD Power Systems (TDPS) is engaged in manufacturing AC generators and electric motors for various applications, which are specifically designed and tailor-made to suit the needs of the customers based on their requirements and specifications.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 25.33% to Rs 56.31 crore on 26.36% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 442.67 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

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