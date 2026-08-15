Team India Guaranty standalone net profit rises 67.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 124.60% to Rs 2.83 crore

Net profit of Team India Guaranty rose 67.86% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 124.60% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.831.2626.5062.700.760.790.760.790.940.56

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