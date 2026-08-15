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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Team India Guaranty standalone net profit rises 67.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Team India Guaranty standalone net profit rises 67.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:27 AM IST

Sales rise 124.60% to Rs 2.83 crore

Net profit of Team India Guaranty rose 67.86% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 124.60% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.831.26 125 OPM %26.5062.70 -PBDT0.760.79 -4 PBT0.760.79 -4 NP0.940.56 68

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:26 AM IST