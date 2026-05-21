Team Lease Services consolidated net profit rises 25.60% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 2.34% to Rs 2924.87 croreNet profit of Team Lease Services rose 25.60% to Rs 43.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.34% to Rs 2924.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2857.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.44% to Rs 139.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.69% to Rs 11790.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11155.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2924.872857.92 2 11790.6711155.87 6 OPM %1.561.66 -1.331.24 - PBDT66.4853.21 25 212.28168.18 26 PBT51.6139.84 30 155.95114.50 36 NP43.9134.96 26 139.69108.76 28
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:04 AM IST