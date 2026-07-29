Team Lease Services consolidated net profit rises 31.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.96% to Rs 3034.69 crore

Net profit of Team Lease Services rose 31.39% to Rs 34.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.96% to Rs 3034.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2891.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3034.692891.401.041.0649.6339.8436.2626.2634.8726.54

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