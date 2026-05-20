TeamLease Services announces Rs 238-cr share buyback; Q4 PAT rises 26% YoY

TeamLease Services reported Q4 FY26 results and announced a share buyback of up to Rs 238 crore at a price of Rs 1,600 per share through the tender offer route.

The company will buy back up to 14.87 lakh fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, representing up to 8.87% of its total paid-up equity capital.

TeamLease also received income tax refunds worth Rs 143.1 crore (including interest of Rs 13 crore), taking net free cash to around Rs 600 crore. The company said the buyback would be funded entirely through existing free cash balances.

The buyback is subject to shareholder approval through a special resolution and other statutory approvals. Promoters and promoter group entities are also eligible to participate in the proposed buyback. The actual number of shares bought back may vary upon completion of the process.

The companys consolidated net profit climbed 25.6% to Rs 43.91 crore on a 2.34% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2,924.87 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 51.61 crore, up by 29.54% from Rs 39.84 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA stood at Rs 46 crore, registering the de-growth of 4% compared with Rs 47.7 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin reduced to 1.5% in Q4 FY26 as against 1.7% in Q4 FY25.

The companys headcount declined 2% YoY to 3,40,600 in Q4 FY26. However, it reported nearly 6,000 net headcount additions during the quarter, indicating sequential hiring momentum across sectors. Around 24% of gross associates hired were first-time job seekers, reinforcing its focus on employability.

Suparna Mitra, managing director & CEO, TeamLease Services, said, "FY26 was a year of disciplined execution. Full-year EBITDA growth of 14% and a 10 bps margin expansion over FY25 reflect the operating leverage we have built across the business. As I step into this role, my focus will be on accelerating profitable growth, deepening client relationships, and institutionalizing the platform that Manish and Ashok have built."

Team Lease Services provides to its clients a gamut of HR services that include staffing services, temporary recruitment, permanent recruitment, payroll process outsourcing, regulatory compliance services, vocational training/education, and assessments.

. Shares of Team Lease Services rose 2.83% to close at Rs 1,413.20 on the BSE.

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