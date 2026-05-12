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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Teamlease Services rallies as board to mull buyback on 20 May'26

Teamlease Services rallies as board to mull buyback on 20 May'26

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Teamlease Services jumped 4.16% to Rs 1407.90 after the company's board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, 20 May 2026 to consider buyback of equity shares.

The company said that the board will also consider standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Team Lease Services provides to its clients a gamut of HR services that include staffing services, temporary recruitment, permanent recruitment, payroll process outsourcing, regulatory compliance services, vocational training / education and assessments.

The companys consolidated net profit climbed 46.75% to Rs 41.72 crore on 3.14% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 3,012.95 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

 

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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