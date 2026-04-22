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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 16.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 16.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Sales rise 12.64% to Rs 15076.10 crore

Net profit of Tech Mahindra rose 16.04% to Rs 1353.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1166.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.64% to Rs 15076.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13384.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.16% to Rs 4810.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4251.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.22% to Rs 56815.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52988.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales15076.1013384.00 13 56815.4052988.30 7 OPM %17.0213.74 -15.9013.14 - PBDT2271.701926.30 18 8727.107506.10 16 PBT1790.601464.20 22 6845.505653.20 21 NP1353.801166.70 16 4810.904251.50 13

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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