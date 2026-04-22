Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 16.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.64% to Rs 15076.10 crore

Net profit of Tech Mahindra rose 16.04% to Rs 1353.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1166.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.64% to Rs 15076.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13384.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.16% to Rs 4810.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4251.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.22% to Rs 56815.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52988.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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