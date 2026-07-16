Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 28.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.68% to Rs 15711.90 crore

Net profit of Tech Mahindra rose 28.45% to Rs 1465.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1140.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.68% to Rs 15711.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13351.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.15711.9013351.2017.4314.492520.502076.202041.901618.101465.101140.60

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