Tech Mahindra Q1 PAT rises 28% YoY to Rs 1,465 crore

Tech Mahindra reported a steady performance for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, supported by strong deal momentum and margin expansion.

On a consolidated basis, profit after tax (PAT) rose 28.45% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,465.1 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,140.6 crore in Q1 FY26. On a sequential basis, PAT increased 8.22% from Rs 1,353.8 crore in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 17.68% YoY and 4.22% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 15,711.9 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 13,351.2 crore in Q1 FY26 and Rs 15,076.1 crore in Q4 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 2,742.5 crore in Q1 FY27, up 41.72% YoY and 6.91% QoQ. EBIT stood at Rs 2,264 crore during the quarter, up 8.6% QoQ and 53.3% YoY.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 2,041.9 crore in Q1 FY27, up 26.19% YoY and 14.03% QoQ.

In dollar terms, revenue stood at $1,660 million, up 2.2% QoQ and 6.1% YoY. In constant currency terms, revenue increased 2.6% QoQ and 6.6% YoY.

EBIT stood at $238 million during the quarter, up 7.1% QoQ and 38.6% YoY. EBIT margin came in at 14.4%, expanding 60 basis points QoQ and 330 basis points YoY. In rupee terms, EBIT was Rs 2,264 crore, up 8.6% QoQ and 53.3% YoY.

Operationally, total headcount stood at 146,760, down by 863 employees QoQ. LTM IT attrition was 11.8%, while days sales outstanding stood at 84 days. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter were Rs 9,695 crore.

The company's new deal wins (TCV) stood at $1,078 million during the quarter, up 33.3% YoY.

Mohit Joshi, CEO and managing director, Tech Mahindra, said, YoY growth of 6.1% coupled with three consecutive quarters of deal wins exceeding $ 1 billion dollars underscores the resilience of our business and the growing relevance of our offerings. Equally encouraging is the continued deepening of client relationships, with our $50 million-plus client base up by seven and all verticals delivering growth YoY.

Tech Mahindra is a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions, serving enterprises across industries with a strong presence in telecom, enterprise, and digital transformation services.

Shares of Tech Mahindra rose 0.85% to close at Rs 1,511.35 on the BSE.

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