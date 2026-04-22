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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tech Mahindra Q4 PAT rises 16% YoY; deal wins surge

Tech Mahindra Q4 PAT rises 16% YoY; deal wins surge

Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

Tech Mahindra reported a steady Q4 FY26 performance, supported by strong deal momentum.

On a consolidated basis, profit after tax rose 16.0% YoY to Rs 1,353.8 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 1,166.7 crore in Q4 FY25. On a sequential basis, PAT increased 20.6% from Rs 1,122.0 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue came in at Rs 15,076.1 crore, up 12.6% YoY and 4.7% QoQ, versus Rs 13,384.0 crore a year ago and Rs 14,393.2 crore in the previous quarter.

At the operating level, EBITDA stood at Rs 2,565.3 crore in Q4 FY26, up 37.4% YoY and 8.4% QoQ. EBIT stood at Rs 2,084 crore during the quarter, up 10.2% QoQ, up 48.3% YoY.

 

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,790.6 crore in Q4 FY26, up 22.3% YoY and 0.7% QoQ.

On the cost front, cost of services rose 9.7% YoY and 3.7% QoQ to Rs 10,401.8 crore, while SG&A expenses increased 3.6% YoY and 5.5% QoQ to Rs 2,109.0 crore. Depreciation and amortisation rose 4.1% YoY and 1.6% QoQ to Rs 481.1 crore.

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Other income turned negative at Rs (204.7) crore during the quarter, compared with a positive Rs 172.7 crore in Q4 FY25, weighing slightly on overall profitability.

For the full year, Tech Mahindra reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,810.9 crore in FY26, up 13.2% from Rs 4,253.0 crore in FY25. Revenue rose 7.2% to Rs 56,815.4 crore, while profit before tax increased 21.1% to Rs 6,845.5 crore from Rs 5,653.2 crore last year. EBIT was at Rs 7,152 crore, up 39.2% YoY.

The company reported strong deal momentum, with new deal wins at $3,794 million, up 41.6% YoY, marking the highest in the past five years.

Operationally, total headcount stood at 147,623, down by 1,108 employees YoY. LTM IT attrition was at 12.1%, while days sales outstanding stood at 89 days. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter were Rs 8,456 crore.

Tech Mahindra is a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions, serving enterprises across industries with a strong presence in telecom, enterprise, and digital transformation services.

Shares of Tech Mahindra fell 1.89% to Rs 1,472, recovering from the days low of Rs 1,404.25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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