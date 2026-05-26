Techno Electric & Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 14.96% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 23.81% to Rs 1010.04 croreNet profit of Techno Electric & Engineering Company declined 14.96% to Rs 114.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 134.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.81% to Rs 1010.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 815.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.04% to Rs 473.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 422.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.33% to Rs 3251.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2268.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1010.04815.79 24 3251.632268.66 43 OPM %13.0815.53 -14.2014.95 - PBDT158.47176.18 -10 592.11488.68 21 PBT155.36174.36 -11 575.15480.63 20 NP114.51134.65 -15 473.87422.95 12
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:15 AM IST