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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

Container Corporation Of India Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd, Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd and Le Travenues Technology Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 May 2026.

Container Corporation Of India Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd, Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd and Le Travenues Technology Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 May 2026.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd lost 12.48% to Rs 1199.55 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 82027 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22651 shares in the past one month.

 

Container Corporation Of India Ltd crashed 7.28% to Rs 475. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85919 shares in the past one month.

Poly Medicure Ltd tumbled 6.56% to Rs 1437.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15567 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9662 shares in the past one month.

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Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd dropped 5.30% to Rs 694.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18435 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9891 shares in the past one month.

Le Travenues Technology Ltd shed 4.99% to Rs 168.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69961 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

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