Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 68.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.20% to Rs 804.97 crore

Net profit of Technocraft Industries (India) rose 68.38% to Rs 133.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 79.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.20% to Rs 804.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 632.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.804.97632.8522.0717.66203.84136.28174.95107.58133.6979.40

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