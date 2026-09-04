Technocraft Ventures consolidated net profit rises 14.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.24% to Rs 92.70 crore

Net profit of Technocraft Ventures rose 14.45% to Rs 10.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.24% to Rs 92.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 90.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.92.7090.6719.3717.1914.8812.9914.4712.5010.699.34

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