Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 15.63% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 17.24% to Rs 32.64 croreNet profit of Teesta Agro Industries declined 15.63% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.24% to Rs 32.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.21% to Rs 8.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.53% to Rs 226.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 187.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales32.6439.44 -17 226.25187.71 21 OPM %19.8815.95 -7.156.67 - PBDT6.226.55 -5 15.2712.31 24 PBT4.745.37 -12 11.789.43 25 NP3.133.71 -16 8.236.79 21
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:05 AM IST