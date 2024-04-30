Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 9.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 3:35 PM IST
Sales rise 19.82% to Rs 37.90 crore
Net profit of Teesta Agro Industries declined 9.03% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.82% to Rs 37.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales37.9031.63 20 OPM %6.8913.66 -PBDT3.534.26 -17 PBT3.013.71 -19 NP2.622.88 -9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVECompany Q4 Results TodayPSEB Class 12 ResultsSamsung Galaxy F55 5GIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon