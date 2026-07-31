Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 9.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.54% to Rs 38.92 crore

Net profit of Teesta Agro Industries rose 9.68% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.54% to Rs 38.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.38.9237.236.535.182.211.851.401.281.020.93

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