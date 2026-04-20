Tega Industries incorporates wholly owned subsidiary Tega Solutions

Tega Industries announced that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company in India in the name of Tega Solutions on 01 April 2026.

The company received the certificate of incorporation from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on 17 April 2026.

Tega Solutions has been established to provide management consultancy services and to operate as a Global Capability Centre (GCC), including functioning as a global cost centre for group entities.

TSL is incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of the company and is therefore a related party of the company and its other subsidiaries. The subsidiary has an authorised share capital of Rs 100 crore and a paid-up share capital of Rs 99 crore, subscribed in cash.

Tega Industries is engaged in the activity of designing, manufacturing, and installing process equipment and accessories to cater to the mineral processing, mining, material handling, and environmental industries.

The company reported a 63.7% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 19.71 crore in Q4 FY26, on a 1.4% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 403.71 crore compared with Q4 FY25.

The counter shed 0.87% to Rs 1,724.15 on the BSE.