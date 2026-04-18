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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tega Industries incorporates WoS - Tega Solutions

Tega Industries incorporates WoS - Tega Solutions

Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Tega Industries has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary Company in India in the name and style of Tega Solutions on 01 April 2026. The Company has received Certificate of Incorporation from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on 17 April 2026.

The object of incorporation is to carry on the business of providing all kinds of management consultancy services and to act as a Global Capability Centre including Global Cost Centre for entities.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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