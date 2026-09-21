Tega Industries jumps as Tega McNally bags Rs 126 crore order

Tega Industries jumped 6.78% to Rs 2,077 after its wholly owned material subsidiary, Tega McNally Minerals, secured a domestic contract worth Rs 126 crore from Kalpataru Projects International.

The contract, valued at Rs 126 crore excluding GST, covers the design, engineering, manufacture, inspection, transportation, supply, supervision of erection, testing, commissioning and performance guarantee demonstration of equipment.

The contract is scheduled to be executed over a period of 14 months.

Tega Industries is a global leader in designing and manufacturing of 'critical-to-operate' consumables for the mining, mineral processing and material handling industries.

On a consolidated basis, Tega Industries reported net loss of Rs 108.25 crore in Q1 June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 35.34 crore in Q1 June 2025. Net sales surged 383.99% YoY to Rs 1723.44 crore in Q1 June 2026.

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