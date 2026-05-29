Tega Industries Q4 PAT tumbles 58% YoY to Rs 43 cr

Tega Industries reported a 58.13% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.67 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 101.90 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 1.74% to Rs 526.78 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 67.31 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, down 45.77% from Rs 124.12 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses increased 18.48% to Rs 496.95 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 419.45 crore reported in Q4 FY25. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 221.44 crore (up 29.26% YoY), while employee benefit expenses rose 11.67% YoY to Rs 71.47 crore. Finance costs declined 27.9% YoY to Rs 5.09 crore during the quarter.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 28.72% to Rs 142.65 crore on a 3.25% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,691.94 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for FY26, subject to shareholders approval at the companys 50th Annual General Meeting, scheduled to be held on 24 September 2026. The record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the final dividend has been fixed as 14 September 2026.

Tega Industries is engaged in the activity of designing, manufacturing, and installing process equipment and accessories to cater to the mineral processing, mining, material handling, and environmental industries.

Shares of Tega Industries rose 7.40% to Rs 1,718 on the BSE.

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