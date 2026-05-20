Tega Industries receives ratings action from ICRA

Tega Industries announced that ICRA has assigned the credit rating of ICRA A+ / ICRA A1 to bank facilities of the company and placed the same on Watch with Developing Implications, in view of the proposed acquisition of AIP MC Holdings LLC (Molycop) by TIL in collaboration with Apollo Funds. ICRA will resolve the watch post receipt of pending regulatory approvals and successful completion of the transaction, including finalisation of debt terms.