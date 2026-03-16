Tejas Networks jumps after securing 4G network expansion order in South Asia

Tejas Networks rose 4.30% to Rs 442.35 after the company announced that it has received a purchase order to supply its 4G radio access network (RAN) solutions for a mobile network expansion project in South Asia.

The company said its 4G multiband radio products will be deployed at multiple locations across the operators network as part of the project. The order marks a step in expanding Tejas Networks international wireless customer base.

Tejas Networks added that its wireless product portfolio includes 4G and 5G RAN offerings along with a converged 4G/5G core solution designed to support multi-band and multi-mode operations for telecom operators.

Tejas Networks designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defense and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks Ltd. is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest (a subsidiary of Tata Sons) being the majority shareholder.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 196.55 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 165.67 crore in Q3 FY25. Total revenue from operations plunged 88.38% YoY to Rs 306.79 crore in Q3 FY26.

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