Tejas Networks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 211.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 81.60% to Rs 332.39 croreNet Loss of Tejas Networks reported to Rs 211.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 71.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 81.60% to Rs 332.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1806.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 908.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 446.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 87.02% to Rs 1097.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8454.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales332.391806.43 -82 1097.478454.96 -87 OPM %-35.566.73 --62.1314.88 - PBDT-179.9658.08 PL -951.281051.43 PL PBT-280.80-45.09 -523 -1354.01698.24 PL NP-211.34-71.80 -194 -908.89446.53 PL
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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST