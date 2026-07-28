Tejas Networks slides as Q1 net loss widens to Rs 202-cr

Tejas Networks tumbled 6.59% to Rs 385.05 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 202.24 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a net loss of Rs 193.87 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

However, the companys total revenue from operations jumped 99.10% to Rs 402.16 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 201.98 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Pre-tax loss stood at Rs 270.81 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 297.35 crore in Q1 FY26.

The companys inventory stood at Rs 2,358 crore in Q1 FY27, down 7.05% as against Rs 2,537 crore in the previous quarter.

Trade receivables declined 24.82% to Rs 2,232 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 2,969 crore in Q1 FY26.

Net debt improved to Rs 4,277 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 3,445 crore in Q1 FY26. Gross debt stood at Rs 4,866 crore, with cash and cash equivalents of Rs 589 crore in Q1 FY27.

During Q1 FY27, the company supplied GPON ONTs to Tier-1 Indian telecom operators for their nationwide network rollouts. It was also selected as a vendor for the communication network modernisation project of a large power utility and secured an expansion order for 100G+ coherent DWDM equipment from a leading bandwidth wholesaler in Africa. The company further strengthened its innovation pipeline by filing 46 patents during the quarter, taking its cumulative global patent filings to 722.

Arnob Roy, MD and CEO of Tejas Networks said, "Q1 revenues were driven by international shipments of 5G radios and domestic shipments of 100G/400G Optical and FTTx products. We registered our first commercial win for an end-to-end 5G network deployment in South America, marking a significant milestone for the company. We witnessed growing demand for our fiber broadband, packet and optical transmission products from leading carriers and utilities, in India and in international markets, driven by growth in datacenter deployments."

AVS Prasad, CFO said, "In Q1 FY27 we had a revenue of Rs 402 crore, a QoQ growth of 21%. We ended the quarter with an order book of Rs 1,529 crore. Our net debt was Rs 4,277 crore; gross debt of Rs 4,866 crore and cash of Rs 589 crore."

Tejas Networks designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks Ltd. is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd. (a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.) being the majority shareholder.

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