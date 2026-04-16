Tejas Networks slumps as net loss widens to Rs 211 crore in Q4

Tejas Networks tumbled 4.25% to Rs 430.80 after the company reported a net loss of Rs 211 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 72 crore in Q4 FY25.

Net revenue fell 83% to Rs 333 crore in the March quarter from Rs 1,907 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The company posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 281 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 45 crore in Q4 FY25.

Tejas Networks has registered a net loss of Rs 909 crore in FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 447 crore in FY25. Revenue for the year ended on 31 March 2026 was Rs 1,103 crore (down 88% YoY).

Arnob Roy, COO of Tejas Networks, said: "In Q4 FY26, we made significant progress in international business expansion of our Wireless products, with the first commercial order for our 46/5G wireless products in international markets, a 56 Massive MIMO radio supply contractwith NEC, and successfultrials of our 56 products for an operator in Americas.

During the quarter, we also witnessed strong traction for our 4006/8006 coherent DWDM solutions in telco and carrier of carrier networks to serve the surging bandwidth demand for 56 backhaul, enterprise and data center connectivity.

Sunlit Dhingra, CFO of Tejas Networks, said: "We ended the quarter with an order book of Rs. 1,514 crore, a YoY growth of 49%. Our net debt was Rs 3,531 crore; gross debt of Rs. 4,035 crore and cash of Rs. 505 crore.

Tejas Networks designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. The company is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, being the majority shareholder.