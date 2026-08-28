Tejas Networks spurts after receiving Rs 1,537 crore BSNL 4G order from TCS

Tejas Networks jumped 8.49% to Rs 554.20 after the company received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for the supply of equipment for BSNL's 4G mobile network.

The LoI, dated 27 August 2026, covers the supply of Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment, accessories and installation materials for 18,685 sites.

The order is valued at Rs 1,537 crore. Tejas Networks said TCS will issue the detailed purchase order to the company in due course.

Tejas Networks is a telecommunications equipment and solutions provider. It designs and manufactures products for broadband, optical, wireless and other telecom networks. Tejas Networks is part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, as its majority shareholder.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 202.24 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a net loss of Rs 193.87 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Total revenue from operations jumped 99.10% to Rs 402.16 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 201.98 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company's order book stood at Rs 1,529 crore at the end of Q1 FY27. Net debt stood at Rs 4,277 crore, comprising gross debt of Rs 4,866 crore and cash of Rs 589 crore.

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