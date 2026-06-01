Tejnaksh Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 29.41% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 20.56% to Rs 2.55 croreNet profit of Tejnaksh Healthcare declined 29.41% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.56% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 47.21% to Rs 1.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.36% to Rs 10.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.553.21 -21 10.7912.90 -16 OPM %27.8422.12 -25.7631.63 - PBDT0.880.77 14 3.074.10 -25 PBT0.520.59 -12 1.653.19 -48 NP0.360.51 -29 1.232.33 -47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Som Distilleries & Breweries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 55.48 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 12:33 PM IST