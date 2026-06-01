Tejnaksh Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 29.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.56% to Rs 2.55 crore

Net profit of Tejnaksh Healthcare declined 29.41% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.56% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.21% to Rs 1.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.36% to Rs 10.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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