Tejnaksh Healthcare standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 26.25% to Rs 1.77 croreNet profit of Tejnaksh Healthcare declined 33.33% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 26.25% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 47.33% to Rs 1.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.52% to Rs 7.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.772.40 -26 7.178.80 -19 OPM %45.2048.33 -39.6150.91 - PBDT0.941.18 -20 3.094.45 -31 PBT0.611.03 -41 1.783.66 -51 NP0.500.75 -33 1.382.62 -47
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 11:16 AM IST