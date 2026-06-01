Tejnaksh Healthcare standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 26.25% to Rs 1.77 crore

Net profit of Tejnaksh Healthcare declined 33.33% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 26.25% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.33% to Rs 1.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.52% to Rs 7.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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