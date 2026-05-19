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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Telge Projects consolidated net profit declines 19.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Telge Projects consolidated net profit declines 19.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 13.75% to Rs 14.39 crore

Net profit of Telge Projects declined 19.36% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.75% to Rs 14.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.79% to Rs 5.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 57.01% to Rs 40.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales14.3912.65 14 40.2125.61 57 OPM %34.0547.59 -22.4332.17 - PBDT4.745.77 -18 8.747.47 17 PBT4.475.53 -19 7.977.02 14 NP3.294.08 -19 5.945.22 14

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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