Telge Projects consolidated net profit declines 19.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.75% to Rs 14.39 crore

Net profit of Telge Projects declined 19.36% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.75% to Rs 14.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.79% to Rs 5.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 57.01% to Rs 40.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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