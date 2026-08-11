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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tembo Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 57.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Tembo Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 57.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales rise 21.86% to Rs 302.35 crore

Net profit of Tembo Global Industries rose 57.99% to Rs 30.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.86% to Rs 302.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 248.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales302.35248.12 22 OPM %16.2911.35 -PBDT46.6526.68 75 PBT43.6925.85 69 NP30.0519.02 58

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 6:06 PM IST