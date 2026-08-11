Tembo Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 57.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.86% to Rs 302.35 crore

Net profit of Tembo Global Industries rose 57.99% to Rs 30.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.86% to Rs 302.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 248.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.302.35248.1216.2911.3546.6526.6843.6925.8530.0519.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News