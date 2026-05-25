Tembo Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 83.56% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 26.27% to Rs 345.96 croreNet profit of Tembo Global Industries rose 83.56% to Rs 26.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.27% to Rs 345.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 273.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 79.18% to Rs 91.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.68% to Rs 1090.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 743.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales345.96273.99 26 1090.19743.25 47 OPM %11.2810.50 -13.0712.33 - PBDT40.3624.46 65 136.1378.47 73 PBT38.4524.05 60 129.5176.15 70 NP26.9114.66 84 91.3350.97 79
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First Published: May 25 2026 | 4:32 PM IST