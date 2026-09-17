Tempsens Instruments (India) consolidated net profit rises 14.20% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 33.35% to Rs 118.71 croreNet profit of Tempsens Instruments (India) rose 14.20% to Rs 15.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.35% to Rs 118.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 89.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales118.7189.02 33 OPM %20.0223.10 -PBDT25.2421.76 16 PBT21.3918.41 16 NP15.2013.31 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST