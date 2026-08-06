Thursday, August 06, 2026 | 09:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchStocks to buyJ-1 Visa RulesDelhi SIR DeadlineZuckerberg apologises to IndiaRBI MPC Repo RateQ1 Results TodayCanada Express Entry Draw
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tenneco Clean Air India consolidated net profit declines 1.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Tenneco Clean Air India consolidated net profit declines 1.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 20.16% to Rs 1544.75 crore

Net profit of Tenneco Clean Air India declined 1.66% to Rs 165.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 167.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.16% to Rs 1544.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1285.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1544.751285.62 20 OPM %15.9817.80 -PBDT247.16252.59 -2 PBT219.40227.22 -3 NP165.04167.82 -2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions consolidated net profit rises 27.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions consolidated net profit rises 27.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Godavari Biorefineries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.32 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Godavari Biorefineries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.32 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Time Technoplast consolidated net profit rises 22.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Time Technoplast consolidated net profit rises 22.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Pearl Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 48.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Pearl Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 48.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Allcargo Logistics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Allcargo Logistics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:14 AM IST