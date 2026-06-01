Tenneco Clean Air India consolidated net profit rises 18.87% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 17.09% to Rs 1552.45 croreNet profit of Tenneco Clean Air India rose 18.87% to Rs 166.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 140.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.09% to Rs 1552.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1325.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.33% to Rs 603.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 552.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.50% to Rs 5403.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4890.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1552.451325.88 17 5403.984890.43 11 OPM %16.5716.51 -17.1316.67 - PBDT259.94218.23 19 950.85835.99 14 PBT231.28192.27 20 842.68732.82 15 NP166.58140.14 19 603.58552.06 9
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 1:05 PM IST