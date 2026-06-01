Tenneco Clean Air India consolidated net profit rises 18.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.09% to Rs 1552.45 crore

Net profit of Tenneco Clean Air India rose 18.87% to Rs 166.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 140.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.09% to Rs 1552.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1325.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.33% to Rs 603.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 552.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.50% to Rs 5403.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4890.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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