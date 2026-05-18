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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tera Software consolidated net profit rises 144.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Tera Software consolidated net profit rises 144.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

Sales rise 122.71% to Rs 74.74 crore

Net profit of Tera Software rose 144.75% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 122.71% to Rs 74.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 163.55% to Rs 24.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 121.94% to Rs 238.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 107.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales74.7433.56 123 238.05107.26 122 OPM %13.0210.88 -15.4211.45 - PBDT8.873.79 134 33.1812.55 164 PBT8.663.75 131 32.4812.41 162 NP7.222.95 145 24.809.41 164

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

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