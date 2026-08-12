Tera Software reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 52.32% to Rs 49.87 crore

Net profit of Tera Software remain constant at Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 52.32% to Rs 49.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.49.8732.7414.3422.946.176.455.956.344.654.65

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