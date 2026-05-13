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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings consolidated net profit declines 46.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings consolidated net profit declines 46.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

Sales rise 31.23% to Rs 4.37 crore

Net profit of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings declined 46.02% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.23% to Rs 4.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 10.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.02% to Rs 17.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.373.33 31 17.4615.87 10 OPM %-41.88-121.02 --25.77-44.93 - PBDT1.872.26 -17 18.058.75 106 PBT0.971.65 -41 15.416.32 144 NP0.611.13 -46 10.93-7.21 LP

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

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