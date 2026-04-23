Texmaco Rail bags railway maintenance contract

Texmaco Rail & Engineering said that it has secured a contract from South Western Railway for outsourcing of Overhead Equipment (OHE) & Power Supply Installation (PSI) maintenance activities.

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, is for a period of two years and is to be executed within 24 months from the date of issuance.

The scope of work includes maintenance of OHE and PSI infrastructure, which are critical for railway electrification and operations.

The company clarified that neither the promoter nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority.

Additionally, the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO) is a listed company and part of the Adventz Group. Texmaco is a key player in the railway and infrastructure sector. It operates across three business segments: Freight Cars, Rail Infrastructure & Green Energy, and Infrastructure Electrical.

The company reported a 44.65% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.27 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 76.38 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 21.45% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,041.59 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

The counter advanced 2.32% to end at Rs 106.19 on the BSE.