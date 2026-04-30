Texmaco Rail bags Rs 187-cr southern railway order

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has secured four orders worth a combined Rs 187.28 crore from Southern Railway for the provision of interlocking arrangements at 183 non-interlocked gates.

The company said the projects will be executed within 18 months from the date of the letter of acceptance. It also clarified that neither its promoters nor group entities have any interest in the awarding authority, and the deal does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO) is a listed company and part of the Adventz Group. Texmaco is a key player in the railway and infrastructure sector. It operates across three business segments: Freight Cars, Rail Infrastructure & Green Energy and Infrastructure Electrical.

The company reported a 44.65% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.27 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 76.38 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 21.45% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,041.59 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

The counter added 0.39% to Rs 106.38 on the BSE.

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