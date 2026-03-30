Texmaco Rail bags Rs 23-cr order from North Central Railway

Texmaco Rail & Engineering announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 22.91 crore from North Central Railway.

According to an exchange filing, the contract involves improving the reliability of track circuits by provision of MSDAC in parallel with existing DCTC systems, along with related works across 14 stations in the Prayagraj Division. The project is scheduled to be completed within 180 days.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor group entities have any interest in the awarding authority, confirming that the deal does not fall under related party transactions.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO) is a listed company and part of the Adventz Group. Texmaco is a key player in the railway and infrastructure sector. It operates across three business segments: Freight Cars, Rail Infrastructure & Green Energy, and Infrastructure Electrical.

The company reported a 44.65% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.27 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 76.38 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 21.45% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,041.59 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering dropped 5.84% to Rs 83.60 on the BSE.

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