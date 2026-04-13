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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Texmaco Rail bags Rs 24-cr order from Hindalco

Texmaco Rail bags Rs 24-cr order from Hindalco

Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has secured an order worth Rs 23.57 crore from Hindalco Industries for the supply of one BTAP rake and one brake van.

The company said the order will be executed within five months from the date of the purchase order. Texmaco clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in Hindalco Industries, and the deal does not fall under related-party transactions.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO) is a listed company and part of the Adventz Group. Texmaco is a key player in the railway and infrastructure sector. It operates across three business segments: Freight Cars, Rail Infrastructure & Green Energy, and Infrastructure Electrical. The company reported a 44.65% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.27 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 76.38 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 21.45% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,041.59 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025. The counter shed 0.95% to Rs 97.64 on the BSE.

 

Hindalco Industries is the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. A $28 billion metals powerhouse, Hindalco is the worlds largest aluminium company by revenues and the worlds second-largest copper rods manufacturer (outside China). The company reported a 45% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,049 crore despite a 14% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 66,521 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25. The counter declined 1.19% to Rs 980.45 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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