Texmaco Rail bags Rs 253 crore order from JSW South Rail Logistics

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 253.28 crore from JSW (South) Rail Logistics for the manufacture and supply of BFNSM1 rakes along with BVCM wagons.

The domestic order is scheduled to be executed within 13.5 months from the effective date or commencement of work. The company said that neither its promoter, promoter group, nor group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. The contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO) is a listed company and part of the Adventz Group. Texmaco is a key player in the railway and infrastructure sector. It operates across three business segments: Freight Cars, Rail Infrastructure & Green Energy, and Infrastructure Electrical.

The company reported a 45.03% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 57.68 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 39.77 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The counter rose 0.09% to settle at Rs 109.45 on Friday, 19 June 2026.

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