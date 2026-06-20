Saturday, June 20, 2026 | 08:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Texmaco Rail bags Rs 253 crore order from JSW South Rail Logistics

Texmaco Rail bags Rs 253 crore order from JSW South Rail Logistics

Last Updated : Jun 20 2026 | 8:51 AM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 253.28 crore from JSW (South) Rail Logistics for the manufacture and supply of BFNSM1 rakes along with BVCM wagons.

The domestic order is scheduled to be executed within 13.5 months from the effective date or commencement of work. The company said that neither its promoter, promoter group, nor group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. The contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO) is a listed company and part of the Adventz Group. Texmaco is a key player in the railway and infrastructure sector. It operates across three business segments: Freight Cars, Rail Infrastructure & Green Energy, and Infrastructure Electrical.

 

The company reported a 45.03% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 57.68 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 39.77 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The counter rose 0.09% to settle at Rs 109.45 on Friday, 19 June 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jio Platform board approves filing of DRHP for IPO

Jio Platform board approves filing of DRHP for IPO

Bharat Dynamics announces appointment of Shailesh Vagerwal as CMD

Bharat Dynamics announces appointment of Shailesh Vagerwal as CMD

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances wins Golden Peacock Eco-Innovation Award

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances wins Golden Peacock Eco-Innovation Award

RBI monetary policy meeting minutes show inflation concerns stay in focus

RBI monetary policy meeting minutes show inflation concerns stay in focus

Market snaps five-day rally as IT rout drags Nifty below 24,050

Market snaps five-day rally as IT rout drags Nifty below 24,050

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2026 | 8:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRIL AGM Live UpdatesEPF Interest RateGold and Silver Rate TodayONGC Oil Reserve Plan Ebola OutbreakRIL AGM UpdatesNPS Audit RulesOTT Releases This Week