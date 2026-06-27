Texmaco Rail bags Rs 5-cr order from Northern Railway

Texmaco Rail & Engineering announced that it had received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Northern Railway for a contract valued at Rs 5.49 crore.

The order pertains to the provision of monkey anti-climbing devices over the Moradabad Division and is scheduled to be executed within nine months from the date of issuance of the LoA.

The company stated that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction and clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the contract.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO) is a listed company and part of the Adventz Group. Texmaco is a key player in the railway and infrastructure sector. It operates across three business segments: Freight Cars, Rail Infrastructure & Green Energy, and Infrastructure Electrical.

The company reported a 45.03% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 57.68 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 39.77 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The counter rose 0.18% to Rs 110.10 on the BSE.

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