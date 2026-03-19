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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Texmaco Rail bags Rs 51-cr order from North Eastern Railway

Texmaco Rail bags Rs 51-cr order from North Eastern Railway

Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering said that it has secured an order worth Rs 51.45 crore from North Eastern Railway for electrification and power supply works.

The contract entails design, supply, testing, erection and commissioning of power supply systems, along with electrification of TSS, SSP and BSP buildings in the GKCVKNR section of Varanasi Division, as part of the doubling project.

The project is domestic in nature and is scheduled to be completed within 24 months from the date of the letter of acceptance.

The company stated that neither its promoter nor group entities have any interest in the awarding authority, and the transaction does not qualify as a related party deal.

 

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO) is a listed company and part of the Adventz Group. Texmaco is a key player in the railway and infrastructure sector. It operates across three business segments: Freight Cars, Rail Infrastructure & Green Energy, and Infrastructure Electrical.

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The company reported a 44.65% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.27 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 76.38 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 21.45% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,041.59 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering declined 2.42% to Rs 90.90 on the BSE.

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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