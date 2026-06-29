Texmaco Rail & Engineering bags 5-cr order from Mangalore Coal Terminal

Texmaco Rail & Engineering announced that it has received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 4.71 crore from Mangalore Coal Terminal.

The order is for the design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of 25 kV, 50 Hz overhead electrical equipment.

The contract is scheduled to be executed within 12 months from the effective/commencement date. The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not involve any related party transaction. The company's promoter, promoter group and group companies have no interest in the awarding entity.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO) is a listed company and part of the Adventz Group. Texmaco is a key player in the railway and infrastructure sector. It operates across three business segments: Freight Cars, Rail Infrastructure & Green Energy, and Infrastructure Electrical. The company reported a 45.03% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 57.68 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 39.77 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 0.18% to close at Rs 110.10 on the BSE.

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