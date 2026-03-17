Texmaco Rail & Engineering bags Rs 4-cr deal from Western Railway

Texmaco Rail & Engineering said that it has secured a Rs 3.54 crore assignment from Western Railway to install Anti-Bird discs on insulators across electrified sections of Vadodara Division.

The work is to be completed within 18 months from the Letter of Acceptance. The promoter group has no stake in the awarding entity, and the transaction is not classified as related-party.

The project aims to reduce bird-related disruptions, improving safety and operational reliability in the division.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO) is a listed company and part of the Adventz Group. Texmaco is a key player in the railway and infrastructure sector. It operates across three business segments: Freight Cars, Rail Infrastructure & Green Energy, and Infrastructure Electrical.

The company reported a 44.65% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.27 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 76.38 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 21.45% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,041.59 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering shed 0.06% to end at Rs 89.35 on the BSE.

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