Texmaco Rail & Engineering consolidated net profit rises 45.03% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 13.32% to Rs 1166.97 croreNet profit of Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 45.03% to Rs 57.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.32% to Rs 1166.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1346.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.68% to Rs 195.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 249.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.28% to Rs 4377.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5106.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1166.971346.36 -13 4377.275106.57 -14 OPM %9.127.25 -8.929.15 - PBDT85.9983.62 3 327.48411.12 -20 PBT72.5472.73 0 280.43367.98 -24 NP57.6839.77 45 195.15249.18 -22
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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:07 AM IST