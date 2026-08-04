Texmaco Rail & Engineering consolidated net profit rises 66.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 16.90% to Rs 756.68 crore

Net profit of Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 66.86% to Rs 50.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 16.90% to Rs 756.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 910.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.756.68910.607.537.7954.8454.5242.5043.6650.0429.99

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