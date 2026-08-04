Texmaco Rail & Engineering consolidated net profit rises 66.86% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 16.90% to Rs 756.68 croreNet profit of Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 66.86% to Rs 50.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 16.90% to Rs 756.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 910.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales756.68910.60 -17 OPM %7.537.79 -PBDT54.8454.52 1 PBT42.5043.66 -3 NP50.0429.99 67
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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:04 AM IST